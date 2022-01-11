Cryptonovae (YAE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,373.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $22,373.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00060340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00081270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.07 or 0.07543637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,442.76 or 0.99833289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00067824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,984,240 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

