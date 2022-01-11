Curecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $897.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Curecoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $897.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.48 or 0.00306926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000823 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,409,538 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

