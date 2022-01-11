CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Receives $8.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

CYBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. CYBIN INC. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

