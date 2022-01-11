CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Position Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of CyrusOne worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after acquiring an additional 287,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after acquiring an additional 343,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 217.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CONE. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.