Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €102.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($115.91) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.56 ($102.91).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €73.05 ($83.01) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. Daimler has a 12 month low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 12 month high of €91.63 ($104.13).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

