Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,287 NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCT. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

