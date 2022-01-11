Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $30,000 Stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 9,867.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of ORTX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million. Analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

