Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $38,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $510.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.