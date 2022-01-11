Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $55,000 in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 23,908.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth $452,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 125.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 212.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Youdao alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.