Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $72,000 in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $21,540,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $187.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.22. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLAB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.85.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

