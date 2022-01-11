Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

