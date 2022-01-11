Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

