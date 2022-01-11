Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $146.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,045.14 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.24.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $613,984.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,451 shares of company stock valued at $375,955,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

