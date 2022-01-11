DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $3,292.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010669 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,620,845 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.