Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $475.00 at Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.67.

Shares of DE stock opened at $379.86 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.11 and a 200-day moving average of $354.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 117.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 19.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $217,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

