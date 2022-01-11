Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 527.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $376.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $278.95 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.54 and its 200 day moving average is $355.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.67.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

