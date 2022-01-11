DeFi Yield Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $447,718.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and $447,718.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 17% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00060324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00082218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.07543238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,752.88 or 0.99580445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003110 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,981,063 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

