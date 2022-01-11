Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million. Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,295,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,396,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.