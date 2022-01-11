DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

DMTK stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $445.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.75.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in DermTech by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DermTech by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

