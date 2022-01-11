Destiny Media Technologies (DSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.30 million during the quarter.

DSY stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,375. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.60. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$3.28. The stock has a market cap of C$14.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

