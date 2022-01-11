Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Gildan Activewear worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,033 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 347.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 230,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.6% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 304,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE GIL opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.