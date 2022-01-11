Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Digital Turbine worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after buying an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

