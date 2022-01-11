Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.45 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,735 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of HollyFrontier worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

