Deutsche Bank AG Sells 319,881 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,881 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of BlackBerry worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $7,760,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 27.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 15.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 16.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.