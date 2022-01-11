Deutsche Bank AG Sells 63,296 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOX. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

FOX opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.18. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

