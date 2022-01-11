Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 425 target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 383.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.