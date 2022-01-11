Deutsche eMark (DEM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $92,140.32 and approximately $24.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

