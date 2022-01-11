Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.11

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 778757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.