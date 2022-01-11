DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $171,713.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00083393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.49 or 0.07433818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.90 or 0.99849861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

