Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Acquires 214 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($52.38) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($11,209.80).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.45) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,225.46).

On Wednesday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($51.17) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($11,207.14).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,848.50 ($52.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,899.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($59.24).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,900 ($52.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($59.05) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($42.08) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,030 ($54.70).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.