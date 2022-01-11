Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Acquires 214 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($52.38) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($11,209.80).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.45) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,225.46).
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($51.17) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($11,207.14).
LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,848.50 ($52.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,899.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($59.24).
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
