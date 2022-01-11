DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Up 4%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 4.69 and last traded at 4.67. 48,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,122,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,947,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,562,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

