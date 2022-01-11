DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Up 4%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 4.69 and last traded at 4.67. 48,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,122,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.49.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.
About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
