Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Trading Down 7% This Week

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $741,099.07 and approximately $345.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00314754 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 85.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.