Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Up 10.1%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s share price shot up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $253.72 and last traded at $252.73. 5,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 316,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

