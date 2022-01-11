Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 2,723.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 302.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.