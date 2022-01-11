Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Discovery by 441.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 275.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

