DistX Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, DistX has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a total market capitalization of $10,026.59 and approximately $9,928.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00086166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.07 or 0.07281278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,111.86 or 0.99746592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00067494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003066 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

