DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0017

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $173,031.73 and approximately $1,353.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00083393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.49 or 0.07433818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.90 or 0.99849861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.