DODO 24-Hour Volume Tops $36.09 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, DODO has traded down 22% against the US dollar. DODO has a total market capitalization of $79.53 million and approximately $36.09 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00063941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005672 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

