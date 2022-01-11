Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $995,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 31.8% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

