Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.22

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 7388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Doma alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. Analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.