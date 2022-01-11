Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

