Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.12.

DPZ opened at $502.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $526.86 and a 200 day moving average of $507.08. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

