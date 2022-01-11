Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

DEI opened at $36.00 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 320.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,871,000 after purchasing an additional 290,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,614,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after buying an additional 256,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

