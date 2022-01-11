DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $126.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $120.15 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,454,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,199,000 after acquiring an additional 127,765 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.