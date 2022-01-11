DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after acquiring an additional 284,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,068,000 after acquiring an additional 224,911 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

