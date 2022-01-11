Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 38.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after acquiring an additional 504,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DT stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 194.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.08. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.