Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.40.

EGLE stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $606.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.93%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.