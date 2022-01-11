Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.