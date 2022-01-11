Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 56,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.