Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

DEA opened at $22.82 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 270.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

